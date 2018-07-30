Kenya: Oliech Family Invites Kenyatta, Odinga to Late Mom's Funeral Fundraiser

The family of the late Mary Auma, popularly known as Mama Oliech, has sent out an invitation to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as well as all Kenyans of goodwill to a fundraiser towards the deceased's funeral preparations.

The deceased, who is the mother of former Harambee Stars captain, Dennis Oliech, died just over a week ago.

Mama Oliech succumbed to cancer just two days after the retired player landed a plum job with the Nairobi County government.

The matriarch, who was diagnosed with cancer back in 2013, had developed breathing complications at her home in Lavington and died while she was being rushed to hospital.

Uhuru leads the nation in mourning Mama Oliech

Funeral arrangements have been going since her demise with Oliech announcing on Instagram that the family will be conducting a fundraiser for his mother's funeral arrangements.

In the statement, Oliech invited all willing persons, including the president and the former Prime Minister, to Tuesday's fundraiser which will be held at her mum's popular eatery, Mama Oliech Restaurant in Nairobi's Hurlingham area.

Invitation cards to the fundraiser have also been distributed out.

Mr Odinga is among those who have already paid the Oliech family a visit to condole with them for the loss of their mother.

President Kenyatta, meanwhile, was among the first people to send messages of condolences to the family following Mama Oliech's demise.