Kenya: Top Kenyan Investigative Journalist Quits Media

Renowned Kenyan investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, has formally announced his exit from the mainstream media, a move which has robbed the industry of one of its top talents.

The soft spoken Onsarigo made the announcement to his 500,000 plus followers on Twitter on Sunday.

However, Onsarigo said his popular 'Case Files' news features series will continue being produced and aired.

The journalist, who boasts of more than a decade of experience in the industry, is rumoured to be headed to the public service, having landed a job at the Taita Taveta County government.

INVESTIGATIVE PIECES

Alongside now Nyali lawmaker Mohammed Ali and another colleague John Allan Namu, Onsarigo made a name by putting together several thought provoking investigative pieces, such as the events surrounding the death of prominent Nairobi businessman Jacob Juma.

Some time last year, Onsarigo took a sabbatical and was said to have been consulting for a prominent NGO in the run-up to the General Elections.

Onsarigo's fans have in the meantime taken to social media to wish him well.

