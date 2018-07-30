29 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Nab 11 Suspects Linked to Unlawful SIM Card Registration

Detectives have arrested 11 individuals who are suspected to behind unlawful registration of sim cards in Kenya.

This is according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who also recovered several devices, including two laptops and approximately 15,000 assorted sim cards, from the arrested suspects.

In a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, the DCI further revealed that during the Saturday night operation, they also confiscated four agent lines, two Safaricom registration books, one Airtel registration book, one agent number and several assorted ATM cards.

A Safaricom modem and several assorted cellphones were also recovered from the suspects whose identities have yet to be made public.

The DCI has also given an assurance to the public that they will continue with the operation to unmask and arrest sim card fraudsters.

