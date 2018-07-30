Kenya: Kagere - I Was This Close to Joining AFC Leopards

Images of former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere turning out for AFC Leopards seem unthinkable at this moment, but the Rwandan forward says it was this close to happening.

In a tell it all interview with the Sunday Nation, the 32-year-old said he was eventually accorded a second stint at K'Ogalo only because the club officials could not come to terms with him joining Leopards.

Not one to mince his words or shy away from making big decisions, Kagere also revealed that he considered joining Tusker, but was put off when the brewers preference to booking him a bus ticket for the 1200km trip, other than play a few thousand more for an hour long air ticket.

"Gor heard I was planning to join AFC Leopards. In fact, negotiations were at an advanced stage. Tusker too made contact but the problem with them is that they wanted me to come to Nairobi by bus from Kigali. Their reasoning was that they could reserve me an air ticket only for me to skip and join Gor Mahia upon jetting in, so I declined," Kagere narrated.

"By then, Gor hadn't reached out to me. Through Musa (Mohammed), they found my contacts and swiftly booked for me a air ticket, insisting I couldn't join their rivals (AFC Leopards)."

Kagere, who has since joined Simba from Gor Mahia, also said Briton Frank Nuttal, who was his former coach at K'Ogalo, worked behind the scenes to lure him to Zamalek.

"After my first stint at Gor Mahia, Zamalek of Egypt came knocking but a Visa hitch killed the deal. Sometimes things don't work out not because you are unlucky but because God hasn't planned for it. So since the window had closed, I was forced to sit out for six months without a club," Kagere Kagere.

Kagere, who also enjoyed stints in Tunisia and Europe earlier on in his career, early this month dumped Gor Mahia for Tanzanian giants Simba who lured him with a Sh5 million signing bonus and Sh500,000 salary.