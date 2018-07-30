Kenya: KR Announces Revised Madaraka Express Schedule

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has announced a revised Madaraka Express train schedule effective August 1.

The Express Train will be leaving Nairobi for Mombasa at 14:35 to arrive at 19:18, while the Mombasa train will leave at 15:15 and arrive to Nairobi at 20:14.

The inter-county train has also been affected and will leave Nairobi at 8:20 and get to Athi River at 8:40 before leaving for Emali at 8:43.

On the other hand, the Inter-county train from Mombasa will leave at 08:00 and is expected to Nairobi at 13:42. The train passes through several intermediaries that include Athi River, Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Voi, Miasenyi and Mariakani.

Customer fares will however not be affected by the change in schedule. The fares from Nairobi to Mombasa and vice versa were revised earlier this year to Sh1,000 for economy class and Sh3,000 for first class.