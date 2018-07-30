Kenya: Homeboyz Crack Mwamba to Lift Sepetuka 7s

Nairobi — In a repeat of the Prinsloo 7s final, Homeboyz were once again a hard nut to crack for Mwamba after the Dejeeys thrashed Kulabu 25-0 to win the second leg of the National Sevens Circuit at the Sepetuka 7s that concluded on Sunday in Eldoret.

Playing at home, Homeboyz went ahead through Michael Wanjala's unconverted try after Leonard Mugaisi's kick behind the Mwamba defense.

Johnstone Olindi then set up Charles Omondi for the Deejays second try on the stroke of half time. Olindi and Mark Wandetto went over after the restart to extend Homeboyz lead to 20-0.

Stanley Isogol scored the fifth try for the dominant deejays who won their second consecutive cup final of the 2018 Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit.

THIRD PLACE FINAL

KCB finished third with a 15-7 win over Nondescripts. Tries from Jeff Okwach and Samuel Asati gave KCB a 10-0 lead at the break.Brian Amaitsa scored a converted try for Nondies but the bankers scored at the death to claim third place.

FIFTH PLACE FINAL

Kabras claimed fifth place with a 19-12 win over Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

CHALLENGE TROPHY FINAL

Menengai Oilers rallied from a 0-14 deficit to beat Blak Blad 19-14, claiming the Challenge trophy and a ninth-place finish.

THIRTEENTH PLACE FINAL:

Kenya Harlequin claimed a thirteenth place finish with a 45-0 win over Kisumu.

SEMIFINAL ROUND UP

Menengai Cream Homeboyz 12 KCB 5

Menengai Cream Homeboyz reached the Sepetuka Sevens cup final with a nervy 12-5 win over KCB. Michael Wanjala converted Johnstone Olindi's try to see the deejays take a seven point lead.Bush Mwale then set up Mark Wandetto for the deejays' second try to put them 12-0 up at half time.

Jeff Okwach replied with an unconverted try for KCB after the restart. The bankers lost Peter Waitere to the sin bin for obstruction as the hosts looked to capitalize on the extra man's advantage.

The game remained tense, KCB in pursuit of a second try and levelling conversion. The bankers would fail to turn their late possession into points, Homeboyz hanging on for the result.

Stanbic Mwamba 24 Nondescripts 12

Mwamba reached a second successive cup final this season, defeating Nondescripts 24-12 in their semifinal encounter.Nondies' Brian Amaitsa and Mwamba's Ronnie Omondi traded unconverted tries in quick succession.

Omondi landed his brace to give Mwamba the lead. Matt Wanjia's landed on the stroke of half time, Daniel Taabu converting to give Mwamba a 17-5 lead at the interval.

Amaitsa's converted try under the posts brought Nondies to within five of Mwamba with about four minutes of the second half to play but Eliakim Kichoi ghosted past his defender, scoring a converted try to see Mwamba go twelve points up, a lead they held to the end.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-