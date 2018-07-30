Rwanda: Byukusenge Rallies Sportifs Stars to Honour Ex-Coach With Tour Glory

Cycling legend Nathan Byukusenge has called on Les Amis Sportifs riders to come together and put on a memorable Tour du Rwanda campaign in memory of late Jean Baptiste Rugambwa.

The club's former president and coach died on July 22 in a motorbike accident in Rulindo District while on his way home from Rubavu in a Tour du Rwanda's build-up race.

Rwamagana-based Les Amis Sportifs are among the three Rwandan teams set for this year's 10th edition of Tour du Rwanda that gets underway this Sunday.

The 56-year old Rugambwa was instrumental in the establishment of the club and rise of some of the most successful riders that the country has produced.

Following his sudden death, Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) appointed former Olympian Byukusenge to take charge of the team during Tour du Rwanda.

"Rugambwa not only played a pivotal role in the establishment of the club but also in producing some of the country's best cyclists. His death is a big blow to Rwandan cycling, whose void will take time to fill. The cycling fraternity is utterly sad, his passing affected everyone," said Byukusenge

The former mountain bike rider who coaches Muhazi Cycling Generation, another local cycling club, further added that, "I have told them (riders) that the only right way to honour coach Rugambwa is by shining in Tour du Rwanda this year and dedicating victory to him. The riders have bought into the idea and I am optimistic they are able to accomplish the mission."

Les Amis Sportifs roster is more like Team Rwanda's, also composed of very young riders, and will be led by 22-year-old Ephrem Tuyishimire, who will be making his fourth appearance along with 20-year-old Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo who will be making his second appearance.

Others are; 19-year-old Janvier Rugamba, who also will be making his second appearance, and the debutant duo of Seth Hakizimana and Moise Mugisha - both aged 19.

Since 2016 when they debuted in the annual 2.2 UCI Africa tour, Les Amis Sportifs' best performance in Tour du Rwanda came the same year through Joseph Areruya, who finished second on the General Classification, and earned a stage four victory from Rusizi to Huye.

Among the star riders who have been nurtured by Rugambwa includes; two-time Olympian Adrien Niyonshuti, who was Rwanda's first and only rider to race for a UCI World Tour side - Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka - and Joseph Areruya, country's most decorated cyclist, currently the reigning Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, and Tour du Rwanda.

The 22-year-old plies his trade with the French side Delko Marseille Provence KTM.

Others include two-time Tour du Rwanda winner Valens Ndayisenga, Jean Claude Uwizeye, and Ukiniwabo to name a few.

France-based Ndayisenga and Uwizeye ride for Pays Olonne Cycliste Côte de Lumière, one of the six teams set to make their Tour du Rwanda debut this year.

To recognise Rugambwa's work in nurturing these talents, this year's Tour du Rwanda will start in Rwamagana - making it the first time ever that the annual race starts outside Kigali.

Les Amis Sportifs roster for Tour du Rwanda

1. Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo

2. Seth Hakizimana

3. Ephrem Tuyishimire

4. Janvier Rugamba

5. Moise Mugisha