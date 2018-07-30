Rwanda: She-Amavubi Showed Potential - Rwemalika

The former head of Rwanda women football, now 2nd Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Félicité Rwemalika, has applauded the country's effort in hosting the just-concluded CECAFA Women Senior Challenge in Kigali.

Rwanda played host to the tournament which attracted four other countries; Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Kilimanjaro Queens of Tanzania retained the title and won USD 2,500 in cash prize after thrashing Ethiopia 4-1 at Stade de Kigali on Friday.

Uganda finished second with 7 points, ahead of Ethiopia (6 points), fourth-placed Kenya, and hosts Rwanda, who finished at the bottom of the table with four points each.

Rwemalika believes the reason for Amavubi not impressing was because the team, unlike their regional opponents, have not had a chance to engage in international competitions for the last two years.

"The national team should participate in as many competitions as possible and play friendly games, that's the only way we can be competitive and reach the Africa Women Cup of Nations."

"Women football should equally be offered the same resources as their male counterparts. Despite the (poor) results, She-Amavubi played good football and can improve if we believe and invest in female football from the grassroots," he added.

She further promised that despite women's football not being her primary job at the moment, she will not cease to advocate for its development in the country.

Rwanda finished at the bottom with four points; won once, drew once and lost twice.

Uganda's Crested Cranes Ruth Aturo claimed the best goalkeeper's award while Tanzania's Kilimanjaro Queens star Fatuma Issa Maonyo was named the player of the tournament.

Ethiopia's Meselu Abera Tesfamariam and Donisia Daniel Minja finished as joint top scorers with three goals each.