Rwanda: Karate Federation Applauds Trio for Making History At Africa Youth Games

Rwanda Karate Federation (FERWAKA) president, Theogene Uwayo, has commended the "job well done" of the three teenagers who carried Rwanda's flag at the 3rd African Youth Games that concluded Saturday in Algeria.

Uwayo hailed the three youngsters, and tipped them for greatness while speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview yesterday.

At the third edition of the multisport continental event, Rwanda's Karate flag bearers were Victor Shyaka Kaberuka (individual Kata), Halifa Niyitanga (kumité -61 kgs) and Joivia Umunezero (kumité -59 kgs).

It was the country's second appearance in the tournament which recurs every four years - following the 2014 debut.

Two of the youngsters who were fighting (kumité) competitors defied the odds to win medals.

Niyitanga, 18, battled in the male category and won bronze while Umunezero, 17, battled in the female category and won even better, silver.

Her Kumite silver medal was particularly the first for Rwanda on continental stage.

Uwayo said: "I am very proud of the trio we sent to Algiers. They beat our expectations. We had been training since February in preparation for the upcoming African Karate Championships to be held in Kigali. The U18 African Youth Games were an opportunity to test our readiness."

From August 28 to September 2, Rwanda will host the 17th African Seniors Karate Championships and the 9th African Juniors Karate Championships - the biggest and most glamorous karate event on the continent.

"They made history by snatching silver and bronze medals in Kumité for Rwanda. It (silver) was the first time. In the past we only had bronze medals. A medal in Kumite is a great milestone. I am particularly proud because the medals were won by under 18 teens, which proves that the federation's line of focusing on the very young is working."

The average age of players on the current Karate national team is 21, Uwayo said, noting that critics have been "questioning why we had not enlisted more veterans."

"They now have the answer. The youth can better be prepared mentally and technically. All their focus is on the game and the result to achieve. It wasn't only the first time these teens were getting on a plane. It was the first time in a foreign country, playing against foreigners, and playing in front of hostile spectators. Yet they made it."

Uwayo also spoke well of the third youngster, Kaberuka, 18, who competed in Kata but was not as lucky as his colleagues.

Kata is display of a set sequence of moves in a pre-arranged fight against imaginary opponents.

"Victor is an excellent Kata technician. He probably got a very competitive draw but we are confident he is a very promising athlete and will be playing and winning medals for Rwanda for a long time."

More about the magical trio

The three youngsters are all black belt (1st dan) Karatekas. Niyitanga has practiced the martial art for seven years. He has played in the national juniors championships for two years. His plays for Flying Eagle Karate-Do Club.

Umunezero has played Karate for just over four years and has participated in the national juniors championships for a year. She plays for Zen Karate-Do Club.

Kaberuka of Lions Karate-Do Club has played Karate for 10 years. He has played in the national juniors championships for two years.