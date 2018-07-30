Photo: Daily Nation

Sony Sugar factory in Awendo, Migori County.

The South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony Sugar) is on the spot over alleged misappropriation of a Sh335million loan secured from the Commodities Fund last year.

The company got the cash from the agricultural sector financier but has not done the intended Annual Planned Maintenance of the factory and its auxiliary facilities, and only Sh607,007 is remaining as balance, while part of the money was diverted to fund other activities.

Although the company was expected to have commenced servicing the loan, it has not started paying, and has accrued interests. The bank guarantee also expires in seven months, with trustees fearing that the maintenance process may not be completed.

The state corporation applied for funding on January, 26, 2016, to enable it undertake Annual Planned Maintenance of the factory and its auxiliary facilities, an application that was approved by the Ministry of Agriculture on September, 26, 2016.

BANK GUARANTEE

A bank guarantee secured the loan, and disbursed the funds in three tranches in March, April and May, 2017. This would be the first time the corporation would receive a loan since 2009.

The company has been using internally generated funds.

The loan was meant to enable the company optimize the cane yard, improve steam generation and improve extraction and boiling facilities among others, an exercise that was slated to cost Sh402 million but the company projected that it would raise Sh67million for the same.

Although the initial plan was to have the APM conducted mid-May, the Ministry of Agriculture through the Agriculture and Food Authority - Sugar Directorate postponed the activities because there was a sugar shortage in the country.

The proposal was to have the exercise conducted in September and October 2017.

The company on October 3, again rescheduled the exercise, stating that it "shall be done anytime between December 2017 and February 2018.

OPERATIONAL REALITIES

This is based on operational realities and the need to bring in overseas contractors and the anxiety around the post-elections events around Migori."

This is despite the fact that the Commodities Fund, in a letter dated January 18, 2018, notified Sony Sugar that the Cooperative Bank guarantee provided as the Security for the loan would expire on February, 24, 2018.

In its reply, the sugar company negotiated with the bank and the guarantee was renewed and up-scaled by Sh754,844 on March 2018, to cover interests up to June 30,2018, since payment of monthly instalments was expected to start before the end of June 2018.

EVALUATION EXERCISE

Because of the delays, the Board of Trustees resolved that the management would undertake a monitoring and evaluation exercise to establish if the maintenance had been done and the status of the project.

The monitoring and evaluation team, in its audit report, stated that the company made 12 bulk withdrawals totalling Sh238,652,378 to its bank accounts, on diverse dates between November 2017 and March 2018.

A review of the bank statements showed that not all the purchase orders indicated in the procurement status report were reflected in the bank statement and vice-versa.