29 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MP Bisnowaty Booted From Own Constituency for 'Lies'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Irate residents living in Area 25 of Malawi's capital in Lilongwe on Friday chased away their legislator, David Bisnowaty, for allegedly not delivering on his campaign promises.

Nyasa Times understands that Bisnowaty--of Jewish descent--was in the area with plans to woe the constituents so that they re-elect him for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

He is MP for Lilongwe City Central constituency.

"But when he arrived people, especially, the youth turned up against him forcing him to flee the place," an eye-witness told Nyasa Times.

He added: "Residents from the area are not satisfied with lack of projects like roads in the area as per promised by their parliamentarian."

The legislator, who was elected as an independent but later defected to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was reportedly whisked away by a well-wisher.

He left his posh car behind.

With just nine months to the elections, most MPs are likely to experience the same for failure to deliver their campaign promises

Malawi

The Challenge of Low Enrolments in Malawi's Higher Education System

As June ended, academics and leaders from Malawi's higher education institutions met in Mangochi for a conference on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.