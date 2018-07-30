Tanzania: Jokate, Kafulila, Katambi Among Loyalists Magufuli Rewards in New Line-Up

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday handsomely rewarded some of his loyalists, naming them into a new list of government officials in the regional administration docket.

In the list were former opposition lawmakers who have since defected to the ruling party, CCM, and declared their support for the president's development agenda.

In a televised address, Dr Magufuli also appointed new permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries.

Those named regional administrative secretaries and District Commissioners include well-known names, including those of former opposition MPs David Kafulila and Joseph Machali.

Mr Kafulila becomes Songwe Regional Administrative Secretary and Mr Machali has been appointed as Nanyumbu District Commissioner.

Mr Kafulila was MP for Kigoma South through NCCR Mageuzi between 2010 and 2015. Before defecting to CCM following failure to defend his parliamentary seat, he had briefly left NCCR Mageuzi for Chadema.

Mr Machali was also MP through the NCCR Mageuzi party between 2010 and 2015. He lost his seat in the 2015 elections.

A former journalist-cum social media activist who has been a prominent defender of President Magufuli's policies Jerry Muro was appointed District Commissioner for Arumeru District in Arusha Region.

Petrobas Katambi, former chairman of Chadema Youth Wing, was appointed DC for Dodoma District.

Other notable appointments included those of Jokate Mwegelo, a former miss Tanzania runner-up and deputy secretary (Mobilisation) in the CCM youth wing who becomes District Commissioner for Kisarawe (Coast Region) and Zainabu Kawawa, daughter of former Prime Minister Rashid Kawawa who becomes DC of Bagamoyo (Coast Region).