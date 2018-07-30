Tanzania: Muhimbili Hospital to Perform Rare Surgery On Conjoined Twins

Dar es Salaam — Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) will perform a rare surgery to separate a pair of two-week-old conjoined twins.

The MNH directors of surgical services, Dr Julieth Magandi, told journalists here yesterday that the conjoined twins were attached at the stomach and also shared a liver.

She said the operation would be performed either in October or November this year at the hospital.

"Our doctors have studied the nature of the case and declared their confidence to perform the operation."

Dr Magandi said the hospital received the twins recently from Vigwaza Village in Coast Region.

"The twins weighed two kilos at birth, but they are now weighing four kilos and 640 grammes."

Meanwhile, MNH doctors and their 10 foreign counterparts from Alexandria University Hospital on Thursday handled 24 difficult cases for children.

"All children who underwent operations are doing well. We are determined to perform more surgeries to save children's lives," she said.

It is a year since MNH started performing highly specialised surgeries for children. The achievement is attributed to the presence of modern operating theatres, which were constructed last year.