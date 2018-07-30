Liberia: Jaadeh Is Integrity

"Jaadeh Is Integrity" was written and produced by Liberia's premier Hip-Co musician Takun J and features vocalist Ella Mankon Pailey.
It is based on the forthcoming anti-corruption children's sequel, Jaadeh!, written by Robtel Neajai Pailey, illustrated by Chase Walker and published by One Moore Book. The song was made possible through a grant from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).
"Jaadeh Is Integrity" is currently airing on 64 commercial and community radio stations across Liberia (including ELBC, Farbric Radio, HOTT FM, King’s FM, Power FM, Prime FM, Truth FM) as well as on West Africa Democracy Radio.
Stay tuned for the music video!