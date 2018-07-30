Liberia: Jaadeh Is Integrity

Pailey is a Liberian writer/independent researcher. She has written for several publications including: the… Read more »

"Jaadeh Is Integrity" is currently airing on 64 commercial and community radio stations across Liberia (including ELBC, Farbric Radio, HOTT FM, King’s FM, Power FM, Prime FM, Truth FM) as well as on West Africa Democracy Radio. Stay tuned for the music video!

It is based on the forthcoming anti-corruption children's sequel, Jaadeh!, written by Robtel Neajai Pailey, illustrated by Chase Walker and published by One Moore Book. The song was made possible through a grant from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

Copyright © 2018 Robtel Neajai Pailey. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.