Tanzania: Five Tanzanians Named On Interpol's Wanted List

Dar es Salaam — The network of the International Police (Interpol) is hunting for five Tanzanians it accuses of having links to criminal activities like murder, child abuse and drug trafficking.

The Interpol has posted the names of the Tanzanians on its page of wanted people, with a red mark on them.

"Those marked red are wanted by the Interpol to face prosecution or to go and serve jail sentences after decisions of courts," details the Interpol network.

The duty of the Interpol is to work with national police authorities in member countries so that the later identify the suspects.

Criminal activities linked to the wanted Tanzanians include taking part in crime and conspiring to implement murders; using children in sexual activities; defying arrests by national security organs; and attempting to cause bodily harm.

The other accusations for which they are wanted include owning and trafficking drugs; committing fraud and using drugs of the type of dagga.

One of the suspects is also wanted by the government of Sweden, which has put him on its blacklist of the most wanted people.

Speaking on how the Interpol works, Tanzania's Police Force spokesman Barnabas Mwakalukwa said Tanzania was a member of the Interpol and that any Tanzanian committing a crime anywhere in the world will be tracked down by the Interpol network and partners.

"Even if you report about being robbed in Congo, we will work on it, if it comes here, no matter which country it is. However, the big thing is that locals committing crime anywhere in the world could be tracked down," said Mr Mwakalukwa.

"Some offences are not a crime in other countries. For instance, in some states of the United States, smoking bhang is not a crime. However, when someone comes and opens a charge against a Tanzanian who has committed a crime in the UK, s/he will be tracked down," he said, insisting, "If you are pursued, you will be arrested no matter where you try to hide yourself."

Mr Mwakalukwa said the Police Force was not only working with the Interpol on criminal issues, but also on the issues of sports.