Kenya: Mombasa's Somji Tees to Victory in Third Leg of Nation Classic Series

Handicap six Qamber Somji from Mombasa at the weekend beat a field of 134 golfers on a tough-playing Links Mombasa Golf Club course to win the third leg of Nation Classic golf series sponsored by Nation Media Group and local supermarket chain Tuskys.

Somji scratched the third and fourth holes, dropped a shot at the fifth, scratched another hole (12th) and had a double at the 15th hole but birdies at the 13th, 14th and 17th saw him finish the back nine strongly with 21 points for a total of 37 to beat Francis Muthamia, third-placed Charles Kahariri, Jimmy Kingori and Nyali chairman Kelli Muindi on countback.

"It was a tough day out there particularly on the first nine, but thanks to the strong team I played with, I managed to win," Somji, who thanked the Nation Media Group and Tuskys for the excellent prizes, said.

"This is the biggest field Mombasa Golf Club has ever hosted and its because of the good sponsorship which attracted many golfers," Somji said after receiving his set of prizes from Nation Media Group chairman Wilfred Kiboro.

Taking the first prize in the ladies category was Gladys Mutisya with 31 points, one better than Susan Mwangi who carded 31 points.

Playing in his first Nation classic event, Mac Otani carded 28 points to claim the staff prize. In the guests category which featured strong teams from, among others, Nyahururu, Ruiru Sports Club's K. Muchiri posted 35 points to win the first prize with Nyahururu's Judy Nyambura finishing second on 32 points.

Anthony Getambu on 32 emerged the best senior while long hitting Keli Rob was the best junior with 31 points. Keli Muindi and Aammar Walji won the first and second nine on 22 and 20 points.

Speaking during the colourful prize giving ceremony attended by over 200 guests and golfers, NMG chairman Kiboro thanked golfers for turning up in large number and the warm reception the Nation team was accorded.

"We are very very excited that not only you played but also came back for the prize giving which is what a sponsor would want" said Kiboro who led a big team of senior managers and staff from both Nairobi and Mombasa.

"We have been in this great county of Mombasa since mid-week not just for the golfers but also other activities where we met the leadership of the county and had a number of CSR activities because we believe as media we have a big role to play for the citizens of this country. On the other hand, our coming here is also to get your feed- back on how the Nation is treating you, so that we may improve where you think for have not done well," added Kiboro who thanked the Nyahururu golfers for travelling all the way to Mombasa for the event.

"I personally did not play well but I had a fantastic team that included the chairman of the club Jane Githere and I think as a result of the event went, there is no reason why we should not come back next year," added Kiboro.

Club captain thanked the Nation and Tuskys for bringing such a memorable event at Mombasa Golf Club.

"This is the first full- fledged event here at the front course and the fact that it attracted a record entry, makes us very proud of the Nation Media Group which we will continue supporting it through its various platforms.

Dan Njau, Tuskys marketing manager had said earlier that, Tuskys was very excited to have been invited to join the Nation Classic series sponsorship. "We will definitely team up with the Nation again in the other events. This was definitely a good idea worth supporting," said Njau.

On Friday, the Nation FC played a match against Mombasa County team where the Nation won 4-1.