29 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: WFP Launches New Initiative On Food

By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — World Food Programme in Tanzania Friday launched an initiative aimed at ensuring access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food.

Known as 'ZeroHungerZeroAIDS' the initiative is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to generate new innovations that use data and associated technologies to increase agricultural productivity and food security issues that WFP says "pose serious threats to the health and wellbeing of Tanzanians".

The challenge, in which the WFP partners with MCC-PEPFAR, the Dar Teknohama Business Incubator And Data for Local Impact, will have the selected finalists will have the potential to receive funding of up to $100,000 for their innovations, mentorship from experts, a pitch slot in front of investors at the Sahara Sparks 'Innovation in the Data Age event.

