29 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Makes Its First Flight

By Seif Kabelele

Dar es Salaam — The new Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has started its local flights today.

The check-in queue was longer than usual for local flights, as passengers stood in line by 4am this morning. On average, a passenger would take a maximum of 20 minutes to complete the check-in process. The aircraft left Dar es Salaam for Kilimanjaro at 6:38am, just eight minutes after the scheduled time of flight.

Inside the plan, the politeness, gentleness and the ever so smiling faces and positive attitudes of the entire Air Tanzania - Dreamliner team was captivating.

On board, the Dreamliner had passengers of different social statuses, economic levels and interesting enough political figures.

Mr Humphrey Polepole who serves as the Chama Cha Mapinduzi's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Hassan Abbas director of the Tanzania Information Services and Medical Stores Department (MSD) Director General Laurean Bwanakunu were among passengers on board.

The Dreamliner is the fourth plane to be bought by the government. Plans are underway to purchase three others to make the total of seven planes aimed at reviving Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) that had only one plane previously with a capacity of carrying 51 passengers.

The three other planes bought by the government are of Bombardier Q400 make, with a capacity of carrying 76 passengers each.

