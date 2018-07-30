Gruesome car accidents on Sunday evening brought the total number of deaths on Western Cape roads at the weekend to 13, provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

A motorist lost control of their Volkswagen Amarok between Bot River and Hermanus around 17:00 on Sunday, causing the vehicle to overturn, he said.

"The vehicle caught alight and the driver was burnt beyond recognition."

Less than two hours later, a Volkswagen Polo was travelling between VanRhynsdorp and Van Rhyns pass when it was side-swiped by a truck.

Africa said three adults and two children in the vehicle were killed. The occupants of the truck were not injured.

The road was closed in both directions.

On Friday night, a pedestrian was killed on the N1 at Durban Road, while a man died after losing control of his vehicle on Frans Conradie Drive.

Another man died after losing control of his vehicle in Nelspoort, near Beaufort West, on Saturday night.

Just before midnight on Saturday, there was a head-on collision between a light delivery vehicle and a Volkswagen Golf in the Atlantis area.

Africa said two drivers and two passengers were killed.

