29 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Taxi Boss Shot Dead

A manhunt is underway for the killers of an Mpumalanga taxi boss who was shot dead in his private vehicle, police said on Sunday.

Isaac Sello Letsoalo, 38, was found by police officers who were patrolling a road at Pankop on Saturday night, said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"It was during the search process that they found a man on a sitting position next to the open driver's door outside the vehicle, profusely bleeding from the face," he said.

Letsoalo had been shot multiple times in the upper body and was still breathing.

He was certified dead after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Hlathi said a white sedan had apparently stopped next to Letsoalo's vehicle and opened fire before making a U-turn and fleeing.

"The motive for the murder is currently unknown but police are not ruling out the possibility of it being related to an ongoing taxi feud in the area."

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can contact Captain Jan Phofele at 079 499 5244 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

