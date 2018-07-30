29 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Cricket Champs Lions Reach Final Phase

By Richard Mwangi

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super League champions, Stray Lions, have qualified for the six-team elite league with a game in hand.

Lions lead Group A league standing with 20 points.

Therefore, Sunday's game against Kongonis at Nairobi Club will be a mere formality. Kongonis, with four points, will be relegated to plate league that will also have six sides.

Ruaraka, who are second to Lions on the league table with 14 points, will be traveling to Nairobi Gymkhana for a must-win match as they seek to stay in the elite league. A win for Gymkhana (nine points) will enhance their chances of replacing Ruaraka on league standings.

Kanbis B (eight points) is also contesting for the two remaining positions in the elite league in Group A.

Swamibapa, who were runners-up to Lions last season, top Group A standings with 19 points and have also secured a place in the elite league. They also have a game in hand against Obuya Academy (five points) at Nairobi Jaffreys. Swamibapa start today's match as favourites.

Teams contesting for an elite place in Group B include Cutchi Leva (10 points), who will host Ngara (nine points) at Samaj School, Nairobi West. Kanbis A (nine points) will be hosted by Sikh Union (pointless).

The NPCA fixtures secretary, Narendra Patel, on Saturday said that both elite and plate teams will play 10 matches each on home and away basis.

He also said that at the end of the elite league, the six teams will be engaged in a 75 overs tournament.

