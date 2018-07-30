Kenya: Gor Tackle Yanga With Eyes on Cup Quarters

Gor Mahia play Young Africans in their Caf Confederation Cup Group 'D' return match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam Sunday evening knowing a win will push them to the brink of qualification to the quarter-finals and the financial goodies that come with it.

Group leaders and favourites USM Alger of Algeria host Rayon Sport from Rwanda on Sunday in a match the north African outfit is expected to win before the anticipated pool decider match with the Kenyan champions at the Omar Hamadi stadium in Algiers.

Speaking on Saturday, K'Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr downplayed his team's impressive 4-0 thrashing of the Tanzanian club when the two teams met in the reverse fixture at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on July 18.

"Every game is very important for this club that is why we are not thinking about our win at home. This is going to be different and difficult because Young Africans want to win by all cost," he said.

Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge is expected to lead Gor's attack with Ivorian Ephrem Guikan against a team hurting from the Nairobi crushing and eager to gain revenge and a potentially intimidating environment at the 60,000-seater facility.

Burundian forward Francis Mustafa, who joined K'Ogalo three weeks ago, is not available for selection.

YANGA IN TROUBLE

His absence offers an opportunity for Kevin 'Daddy' Omondi, scorer of two goals against Posta Rangers in the FKF SportPesa Shield on Wednesday, to get a run against the Tanzanian giants.

Boniface Oluoch should guard the goal, with captain Harun Shakava and Francis Kahata set for vital roles in the heart of defence and midfield respectively.

I will be make-or-break for the cash strapped Yanga, who are bottom of the group as they need nothing short of maximum points to keep their remote chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages alive.

USM top the standings with seven points from three games, Gor are two points adrift, Rayon have amassed two points, and Yanga only have a point to their name.

The top two clubs on the standings will qualify for the quarters.

"Our plans are in tatters because we couldn't train for almost five days because of economic hardship facing the club as players were demanding their salaries and signing fees, it is hard for us," Yanga's Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera told the Confederation of African Football official website.

Mwinyi will rely on Deus Kaseke, Matteo Anthony, Haji Mwinyi, Abdallah Shaibu, Said Juma Makalu and Hassan Kessy against the in-form Kenyan team.

Gor Mahia travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Shaban Odhoji

Defenders: Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Godfrey Walusimbi, Philemon Otieno

Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Cercidy Okeyo, Boniface Omondi, Samuel Onyango, Francis Kahata, Lawrence Juma, Bernard Ondiek

Forwards: Jacques Tuyisenge, George Odhiambo, Ephrem Guikan, Kevin Omondi

Officials: Dylan Kerr, Zedekiah Otieno, Jolawi Obondo, Patrick Opiyo, Willis Ochieng, Fred Otieno, George Omondi.