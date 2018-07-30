29 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: South Rift Residents Speculate About Kenyatta's Kabarak Visit

By Anita Chepkoech

The surprise visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Kabarak home of former President Daniel arap Moi has left South Rift residents guessing what it implies for Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

Some residents linked the visit to the ongoing Mau evictions that have rendered 10,000 people homeless in Kiptagich, Narok while others took it for what it seemed to be, a courtesy call on the former president who groomed Mr Kenyatta and helped him ascend the top seat.

Mr Joel Soi, a political science lecturer at Maasai Mara University said President Kenyatta could have visited to to reaffirm to Mr Moi that the quest to have his son, Gideon, succeed him in 2022 was still intact.

"My second guess is that he went to seek goodwill from the former president in the issue of evictions knowing well that [the family owns a farm) in Mau. He could have gone to assure him that his property would not be touched," said Mr Soi.

Other residents said the President's visit could have been planned to send a signal that he is still a friend of the community despite reports of a split in Jubilee Party over Mr Ruto's presidential ambitions.

"He might want to cleanse himself from the notion that he is targeting Mr Ruto and by extension the Kalenjins, even in the fight against corruption," said Mr Soi.

