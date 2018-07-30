Kenya: 4 Victims of Embu Accident That Killed 6 Buried

A sombre mood engulfed Kianjokoma market in Embu County during the burial of four of six people who died in a road accident near Kigari village two weeks ago.

Mourners, who included Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi, Embu Woman Representative Jane Wanjuki and Embu Trade minister David Kariuki called for immediate repaving of the dilapidated Mutunduri-Kianjokoma road, whose poor condition they have linked to several accidents.

Mr Muchangi said he had already talked to Kenya Rural Roads Authority to seal potholes as a stopgap measure, before it is repaved.

"I met the regional manager and he promised it would be done. The road is a priority," he told the mourners at St Joseph Catholic church, Kianjokoma.

Ms Wanjuki said she would also push the government to prioritise the project to reduce road accidents.

Mr Kariuki who represented Governor Martin Wambora, called on motorists to be careful, saying the accident that killed six people would have been avoided had the drivers exercised caution.

"I am sure if a little caution was exercised, the accident would have been prevented," said Mr Kariuki.

The leaders were speaking during a requiem mass for Mr Agapio Ndwiga, 66, who was driving the ill-fated vehicle, his wife Nancy Muthanje, 65, Ms Dionisia Muthoni, 65, and Ms Agnes Mutitu, 58.

The two others who died in the accident, Ms Zipporaha Wanja, 65, and Ms Avera Karimi, were buried early last week.

Ms Juliet Marigu, 68, who survived the crash is admitted at Embu Level V Hospital with serious head injuries.

The seven were coming from a hospital and heading to their home in Miandari village near Irangi market when the accident happened.

Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki, who led the mass, eulogised the four as committed and faithful members.