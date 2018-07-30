Kenya: Otieno Brace Eases Sony Past Mathare

Midfielder Thobias Otieno scored two spectacular goals as visiting Sony Sugar continued their steady rise from the SportPesa Premier League relegation zone with a shock 2-0 win over Mathare United on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Otieno broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with a curling shot from 20 yards after catching veteran Mathare United goalkeeper David Okello off his line.

The former Tusker custodian Okello was again at fault for the second goal after leaving his line early to allow Otieno calmly slot home his second with another brilliantly executed shot from outside the box.

Sony have now recorded eight wins in 21 meetings against the Slum Boys, avenging a 2-1 defeat suffered in the first leg in March, both sides have only drawn seven matches previously.

Victory for Sony, their second on the trot after a 2-0 win over Sofapaka in the previous league tie, takes their points tally to 27, eight adrift of Mathare United after 24 rounds.

"We are a team, that's proving a point on the pitch by the good results we are posting and we must thank God for that. We played well from the word go," said Sony coach Patrick Odhiambo after the encounter that started at 11am.

His Mathare counterpart Francis Kimanzi rued their slow start to the game: "This is the second game we are conceding early hence struggling to fight back. It's something we must work on to keep the momentum."

Sony had a bright start and were deservedly ahead just four minutes into the game after Otieno caught Okello, who joined Mathare in the midseason transfer window, off his line with a clever shot.

Mathare tried to regroup and mount a comeback with Cliff Nyakeya's shot from the edge of the box was easily picked by a vigilant Kevin Omondi in Sony post on 21 minutes, but four minutes later, Sony almost doubled the lead via Collins Neto but the attacker failed to tap home Kelvin Wesonga's cross from close range.

Neto, formerly at Chemelil Sugar, Western Stima and Posta Rangers, thought he had put his name on the score sheet but his rasping shot hit the crossbar as the side headed for the breather 2-0 up.

Kimanzi pulled out Martin Ongori and John Mwangi for Klinsman Omulanga and Ahmad Ahmed in the second half but none of the changes bore fruit.

Mathare, who were last held to a 3-3 draw by Wazito at the same venue, next visit AFC Leopards while Sony Sugar host Thika United next Sunday.