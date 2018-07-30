Kenya: Woman Burnt to Death in Mathira House Fire

A middle aged woman died after her house caught fire in unclear circumstances in Mathira, Nyeri County, on Sunday morning.

The dawn fire also left a man with severe burns.

Residents of Mung'etho village said they were awakened by screams and a cloud of smoke from the woman's rented single roomed house on Sunday morning.

The residents suspected the couple had a quarrel before the fire broke out. Area chief Geoffrey Kanyi, who confirmed the incident, said the woman, identified as Ms Anne Wanjiru, worked as a bar attendant in the area.

BURNT TO DEATH

"We cannot ascertain what happened in the house but when we arrived at the scene, the woman had already been burnt to death," said the chief.

Witnesses suspect that a blood stained knife found at the scene could have been used to kill the woman before the house was set on fire.

"We have found a blood stained knife at the scene and stove that could have been used to burn the bed," Mr Johnson Maina, a resident said.

RAGING FIRE

Residents said efforts to save the woman from the raging fire were futile as the house was locked from inside.

The man is nursing 50 per cent burns at the Karatina Sub-County Hospital.

Police in Mathira have launched investigations into the incident.