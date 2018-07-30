Kenya: Search for Steam Power to Kick Off Next Month

Drilling in search of steam power in Baringo County will start next month.

Geothermal Development Company (GDC) general manager in-charge of drilling and infrastructure George Kinyanjui said the first phase of the project at Baringo-Silali Block will be seeking to produce steam that can generate 300 megawatts of electricity to be injected into the national grid.

Mr Kinyanjui said they have identified Paka, Silale and Korossi as prospect areas with each expected to generate more than 100 megawatts.

"GDC is currently developing water systems in the project area with more than 20 wells already drilled in Korosi, Paka and Silale. We have also managed to open the road network to the project area with more than 120 kilometres completed," said Kinyanjui.

He said the power company is planning to pump water from Lake Baringo to Paka, which will open the door for drilling to commence next month.

"We've already put in place drilling wells, three in each of the prospect areas. Drilling works will commence soon once the water system is complete," said Kinyanjui.

The company has already installed community distribution systems and nine storage tanks, each with a capacity of 4.5 million litres.

The eco-project will also see carbon credit valued at over Sh2.9 billion being produced with the power generated helping light up Turkana oilfields.

GDC expects to generate more than Sh11.5 billion annually from the project with 15 per cent of the total revenue being channelled to benefit the communities surrounding the resource areas.