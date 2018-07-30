Nigerian Kills Fellow Countryman in South Africa - Official

The Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Godwin Adama, has condemned the alleged killing of a Nigerian, Linus Chibuzor-Nwankwo from Enugu State by a fellow Nigerian, Lawrence Nwarienne from Anambra, in that country.

Mr Adama, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, expressed shock over the killing.

He said that the 42 years old Mr Chibuzor-Nwankwo was shot by Mr Nwarienne another Nigerian operating a bar in South Africa, in the early hours of Friday in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The envoy said Mr Nwarienne shot the deceased right at his bar for reasons not very clear, adding that the suspect was, however, immediately arrested by the police who had launched investigation into the case.

"The High Commissioner and the Consul General are very concerned on this development. We condemn this dastardly act and do not expect it from our nationals who are supposed to protect each other.

"This is a development that is becoming frightening and may make South African police authorities to blame other future killings on the same trend. We are taking it seriously," he said.

He said that the mission was in touch with Nigerians and police authorities and encouraged them to properly investigate the murder and prosecute accordingly.

According to him, this is to discourage future actions of that kind by any person irrespective of his nationality.

"We are monitoring the development and encouraging Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully while we seek for justice.

"Mission has been in touch with Nigerians on the unfortunate development.

"Mission has already commenced discussions with Nigerian stakeholders to discourage this trend," he said

He said that the situation had been calmed down to avoid reprisal attacks from other Nigerians and close relations and friends.

The case is being monitored by Nigerian community in South Africa to ensure justice is done to avoid future occurrences.

