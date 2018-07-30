30 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Timol's Family 'Cautiously Optimistic' Ahead of Former Police Sergeant's Court Appearance

Tagged:

Related Topics

The nephew of apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol, says the family is cautiously optimistic ahead of the appearance of former security branch police sergeant Joao Jan Rodrigues in court on Monday.

The NPA confirmed 80-year-old Joao Rodrigues would be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Almost 46 years since his death, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last year found that Timol, just as his family had always maintained, died at the hands of apartheid security branch police while in detention.

Nephew Imtiaz Cajee said on Sunday evening that the latest development was a very significant milestone.

"We are cautiously optimistic. We hope and pray that a pre-trial date can be set and that eventually court proceedings unfold," he said.

"We are grateful to the Almighty for the progress made on my uncle's matter because many other families haven't come close to what we have accomplished."

Cajee admitted that their biggest concern and fear has been that the elderly Rodrigues would not live to see his day in court. He said it was essential that the matter be fast-tracked.

"We want closure and we feel he is in a position to provide the valuable answers we are searching for.

"If he makes a full disclosure, we are prepared to reconcile and put our differences aside."

Cajee said he hoped people would be reminded of the great sacrifices that his uncle and many others made during apartheid, as the country dealt with the current challenges of "corruption, nepotism, the blatant looting of state resources and white monopoly capital".

Judge Billy Mothle found that Timol did not meet his death because he committed suicide but that he "died as a result of having been pushed to fall, an act which was committed by members of the security branch with dolus eventualis as a form of intent, and prima facie amounting to murder".

Mothle said three witnesses contradicted Rodrigues' version of events around Timol's death.

He said members of the security branch who were interrogating Timol on that day were collectively responsible for his death.

"Rodrigues placed himself on the scene as a party to the cover-up to conceal the truth," and thus became an accessory to murder, he said at the time.

"Rodrigues should be investigated for making contradictory statements while under oath. He has a previous conviction on perjury."

News24

South Africa

Cape Train Fires - 'Enemies Being Hunted Down'

All stops are being pulled out to find those responsible for three arson attacks on trains in Cape Town this month, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.