Tanzania: Six Civil Servants Arrested As School Head Goes Into Hiding

NKASI District Commissioner (DC) in Rukwa Region, Mr Said Mtanda has ordered the arrest of six civil servants to help law enforcers over the whereabouts of Kilambo cha Mkolechi Primary School Headmaster, Eradi Kapyela who disappeared after allegedly impregnating a 14 year old pupil.

The DC ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspect who has disappeared from his school for more than a week for fear of being arrested by police.

Kilambo cha Mkolechi Primary School is located in Kala Ward and Division along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika in Nkasi district.

The DC named the six civil servants including the Kilambo cha Mkolechi Primary School Assistant Head teacher, Damas Mbele, as Kala Ward Executive Officer (WEO), Privatus Mwakumana, Kala Ward Education Officer, Amani Osauka, Kala Village Executive Officer, Raymond Kanoka, Kilambo cha Mkolechi Village Chairman, Linus Musa and Kala Division Officer, Widamba Ernest.

Equally, Mr Mtanda directed the acting Nkasi District Executive Director (DED) Mr Misana Kwangula to downgrade the Kala Ward Education Officer, Osauka to school head.

"I hereby direct the acting DED (Mr Misana) to summon the six officials and order them to write letters to explain how they decided to keep quiet for a whole week without taking the fugitive school head (Kapyela) to task" added the DC.

The DC issued such directives during a full councilors meeting held on Friday at the small town of Namanyere in the district.

"This is not the first time the school head (Kapyela) is landing himself into trouble, because previous records show that he has already impregnated three other pupils of the school, even his current wife is also one of his victims, because he impregnated her while she was still in school and the case was settled outside the court.

This one is the fourth pupil he impregnates," added the DC.