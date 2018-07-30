Tanzania: MNH Set to Conduct Separation Surgery

THE Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) is expected to conduct separation surgery of conjoined twins who are fused at the stomach when they reach the age of four months.

The conjoined twins were born on July 12 this year while the mother was on her way to Vingwaza Hospital in Coast Region.

Pediatric Surgeon at MNH, Dr Petronilla Ngiloi said that the infants were under special care at the national facility, noting that after undergoing screening, the doctors were satisfied that the separation surgery can be done at the hospital.

Dr Ngiloi said the twins were born with two kilograms but now they have reached four kilograms and 640 grams, saying the babies are doing well under intensive care while waiting for the surgery.

"Surgical separation of conjoined twins is a risky procedure requiring care and competent people who will care and attend to them daily and effectively, it is possible for surgical separation to be conducted in Tanzania," Dr. Ngiloi said.

He said that after four months the twins will be in a good stage for them to undergo such procedure, saying that they are looking on how the babies will live after the separation to avoid death or any other problem that may occur after separation.

She further explained that conjoined twins is result of inborn reasons, adding that there were many other factors that may contribute to a mother to have conjoined twins.

"There are a number of other reasons for conjoined twins, such as the mother not attending clinic during pregnancy to get important vaccines to protect their babies," she explained.

On January 29, this year in Kagera Region, conjoined twins, Maryness and Anisia were born and referred to MNH for intensive care and treatment, but the case was complicated and was referred to Saudi Arabia to undergo separation surgery.

Dr Ngiloi said that the twins were now seven months old and they were undergoing treatment at Riyadh-based King Abdulaziz Medical City, a specialised and experienced medical facility in conducting such surgeries.

In another development, MNH in collaboration with a team of ten archeology surgeons from Alexandra University in Egypt led by Advisor of children surgery Prof Saber Mohamed Waheeb and Dr Mohamed Abdelmalak, a Pediatric surgeon from Alexandra University have performed surgeries on 24 children in two days.

Acting Head of Pediatric Surgery unit Dr Mwajuma Mmbaga said that the surgery involved 24 children with different cases including anarectoplastery operation, pullthreugh operation and hypaspadeas repair.

"All children are doing well after the procedures. This is a normal operation to our hospital. We have an agreement of working with experts from Alexander University, and this is the fifth time to share experience and conducting various surgeries in our country," she said.

She said that MNH has continued to strengthen child surgery services over a period of one year, where in this period the number of children who underwent surgery increased, saying this is due to the presence of exclusive operation theaters for child surgery launched in September 2017.