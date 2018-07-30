. . . Reshuffles regional, district and ministerial leaders

PRESIDENT John Magufuli, yesterday, realigned regional, district and ministerial leaders to fill positions left by people who retired, dropped out and those assigned new duties.In the rearrangement, President Magufuli appointed thirteen regional administrative secretaries (RAS), transferred two and dropped seven.

He also appointed 29 new district commissioners (DCs) and four regional commissioners (RCs) while two DCs have been promoted to the position of regional commissioners.

The Head of State also appointed two permanent secretaries and two deputies.

The presidential appointees under RAS portfolio with their regions in brackets include: Mr Kessy Maduka (Dodoma), who is taking over from Ms Rehema Madenge who has been transferred to Lindi; Aboubakar Kunenge (Dar es Salaam) replacing Ms Theresia Mmbando who has been shifted to Coast Region.

Others are: Mr David Kafulila (Songwe), Ms Caroline Mphapula (Mara) Mr Missaille Mussa (Manyara), Mohamed Abdallah (Katavi). Mr Denis Bandisa (Geita) , Happiness William (Iringa), Rashid Mchata (Kigoma), Jilly Maleko (Mtwara), Christopher Kadio (Mwanza), Erick Shitindi (Njombe) and Riziki Shemdoe (Ruvuma).

The President dropped Selestine Gesimba (Geita), Wamoja Dickolagwa (Iringa), Charles Pallangyo (Kigoma), Alfred Luanda (Mtwara), Clodwing Mtweve (Mwanza), Jackson Saitabau (Njombe) and Hassan Bendeyeko (Ruvuma). He, however, appointed permanent secretaries and deputies of some ministries.

The new PSs include Prof Joseph Bechweshaija - Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment, who took over from Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel who has been transferred to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (Livestock).

Mr Andrew Massawe has been appointed PS to the Prime Minister's Office Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled.

The President also appointed Tanzania Standard Newspapers Managing Editor Dr Jim Yonazi as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication (Communication), while Mr Edwin Mhende has been appointed Deputy PS Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment.

The statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communication Unit said that the date for swearing in for the RCs, PSs and deputies and RASs will be announced later, while the DCs will be sworn in by RCs depending on the arrangements which will be made by the respective regions.

The new RCs are Ally Salum Hapi, who has been appointed to head Iringa Region taking over from Amina Masenza who has retired.

He was the District Commissioner of Kinondoni District.

Brigadier General Marco Elisaha Gaguti, who was the District Commissioner for Buhigwe has been appointed the Regional Commissioner of Kagera Region.

He is replacing Brigadier General Salum Kijuu who has retired. Other new appointed RCs include Albert Chalamila (Mbeya) replacing Amos Makala who has been transferred to Katavi Region taking over from Raphael Muhuga, who has retired.

Brigadier General Nicodemas Elias Mwangela has been appointed to lead Songwe; he takes the position from (retired) Chiku Galawa who has also retired.

President Magufuli said the RCs who have not been mentioned in the reorganisation list should continue working in their areas. In another development, President Magufuli also appointed 29 District Commissioners and dropped several.

The new DCs include: Jerry Cornel Muro, who has been appointed DC-Arumeru, Frank James Mwaisumbe (Longido), Patrobas Katambi (Dodoma), Mwanahamisi Athumani Mukunda Bahi, Said Nkumba (Bukombe), Patric Norbert Songea (Chato), Simon M Anange (Kasulu), Michael Masalam Ngayalina (Buhingwa), Lengai Ole Sabaya (Hai) and Hashim Shaibu Mgandilwa (Ruangwa). Others are Joseph Mkirikiri (Hanang), Mary Priska Winfred Mahundi (Chunya), Ngollo Malenya (Ulanga), Moses Joseph Machali (Nanyumbu), Severin Mathias Lalika (Nyamagana), Philemon Sengati (Magu) and Lucas Boniphace Magembe (Ukerewe). Zainabu Rashidi Mfaume Kawawa (Bagamoyo), Joketa Mwengelo (Kisarawe), Sophia Kizigo (Namtumbo) and Jasinta Venent Mboneko (Shinyanga), Rahabu Mwagisa Solomon (Manyoni), Pasacas Muragiri (Singida), Komanya Eric Kitwala (Tabora), Kisongwa (Korongwe).

Transferred DCs Include Daniel Geofrey Chongolo, who has been transferred to Kinondoni District, the position he takes from Salum Hapi who has been appointed new RC for Iringa Region.

He was the DC for Longido District, Elizabeth Simon Kitundu has been transferred to Babati from Hai District and Sara Msafiri Ally to Kigamboni District.

He was the DC for Hanang. Dropped DCs include: Hashim Mgandilwa, Josephat Maganga, Herma Shaaban, Athumani Kafupi, Shaaban Lissu, Joseph Mkirikiti, Raymond Mushi, Reham Madusa, Jacob Kassoma, Mary Onesmo, Hadija Nyambo, Estomih Francis Chang'ah, Majid Mwanga, Happiness William, and Luckiness Amlima.