29 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Lady Golfers Face Big Test in Mombasa

By Mbonile Burton

TANZANIA ladies will face big test of their skills against other top golfers in the Region, when Coast Ladies Golf Open Championship tee off at the Leisure Golf course in Mombasa, Kenya tomorrow.

The six-day series to be played at four different Mombasa courses brings together top East African golfers. The tournament is set to wind up on Saturday.

Other venues to host the tournament are Nyali Golf & Country Club, Vipingo and Mombasa Golf Club all of Mombasa.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) Vice-President, Anita Siwale told the 'Sunday News' yesterday that 11 local ladies have been picked to compete in the championship.

She said that Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Club of Dar es Salaam has sent strong team of seven golfers, while three others are from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC). Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) has sent one player according to Siwale.

Golfers who left the country yesterday to Mombasa ready for tomorrow's tee off include national team members Madina Iddi, Angel Eaton and Hawa Wanyeche.

Other Tanzania players to Mombasa events are Lugalo ladies captain Ayne Magombe, Vicky Elias, Tayana Williams, Lina Nkya, Rehema Athumani, Neema Olomi, Lina Francis and Rose Nyenze.

Athumani, who leaves the country today, said she is ready for the tough event that will be played for the 126 holes in six consecutive days.

Local golfers will have to do it against top Kenyan players including Agnes Nyakio, Nyachama Mercy and Naomi Wafula and other region top golfers.

