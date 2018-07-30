Zimbabwe: ICC Confirms Release of Funds to Settle ZC Staff, Player Dues

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is pleased to announce that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the release of funds for the payment of monies owed to current staff and players, including the players' match fees.

The payment is part of an initial payment that forms part of a controlled funding payment plan the full details of which are still to be completed.

ZC and the ICC are working together to ensure ZC meets the conditions of the ICC-controlled spending process so that the monthly cash distributions from the ICC can be finalised.

Payment plan proposals will be discussed and communicated to all outstanding creditors once this process has been concluded.

This brings welcome relief to the current staff and players and is the first step in the recovery process of cricket in Zimbabwe to its former health and strength.