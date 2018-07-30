29 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Another Chadema Diehard Jumps Ship

By Abela Msikula

IN the wake of mass defection of opposition Ward Councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs) from the opposition Chadema to Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), academicians have advised top leaders of the party (Chadema) to sit and meditate their position.

The wave of defection yesterday witnessed Ukonga Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Mwita Waitara moving from the opposition to the ruling CCM, prompting Senior Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Benson Bana to state that the defection of over 50 Councilors and three MPs within a few years was not a normal issue.

"Top opposition leaders have to find out where they have gone wrong and go for a quick solution. If they still face difficulties, let them seek external help.

Building a stable institutional system for the party is a long and very complicated journey. Even if there are challenges, it isn't a normal situation for all those party members to continuously run away," said the university don.

Dr Bana stressed that top leaders, be it founders or new comers, should work together and contemplate the kind of leadership which governs party.

After the shift of Mr Waitara, Dr Bana opined the need for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and political party's registrar to review whether Chadema still qualifies to benefit from the monthly 36m/-it currently receives.

Declaring his decision to shift to CCM in Dar es Salaam yesterday in the presence of the CCM's Publicity and Ideology Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole, the former Ukonga MP Mr Waitara said that he reached the decision in efforts of liberating his followers/ voters.

Without specifying what the 'liberation' entails, Mr Waitara stated that: "I can't continue living with hypocrites. I can't withstand the jail and drama life.

For over ten years I have stayed in Chadema, I missed the freedom to collaborate with the government in development activities," he said.

