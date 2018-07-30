Kenya: Shocks, Comebacks, Big Crowds Dominate Action in Eldoret

As has been the norm in past championships, shocks, surprises and comebacks were witnessed at this year's National Secondary School Term Two Games that ended on Saturday at the Hill School in Eldoret.

Rift Valley Region won the overall team title. The hosts piped last year's winners Western to finish on 128 points, 23 points ahead of their neighbours, who finished in second place. Rift Valley dominated in boys' under-16 football, rugby sevens, cross-country, table tennis, badminton and decathlon.

Nyanza Region, who were placed third, finished in their best position ever with 101 points as Nairobi dropped to fourth place with 84 points. Central Region, with 80 points, completed the top five places with Eastern (75), Coast (54) and North Eastern (13) following in that order.

This year's competition saw the merging of Term Two 'A' and 'B' games into one competition by the Ministry of Education. In total, 11 disciplines were on show during the five-day championship.

The under-19 and under-16 football competitions saw new winners crowned, boys' volleyball saw a past champion reclaim the title and the script repeated itself in netball as well as rugby sevens.

Olbolsat, Moi Girls Nangili, Kapkenyeloi and Nyakach Girls impressed on their debuts at the nationals.

Kakamega's Green Commandos were arguably the biggest winners as they went home with the coveted boys' under-19 football crown edging debutantes Olbolsat from Central Region 1-0 to win a record 13th title. Kakamega skipper Chris Onyango, who also turns out for Gor Mahia Youth, was voted as the Most Valuable Player.

The girls' accolade was won by Kwale Girls' Elizabeth Katungwa, whose seven goals helped her side to a maiden national title. Last year's national and East African champs Wiyeta relinquished their crown, falling at the preliminary stage. Wiyeta also lost in the final of the under-16 football girls to newcomers Moi Girls Nangili.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary General David Ngugi was impressed with the level of competition.

"It was going to be a tricky affair handling the expanded games but I think we managed to do a good job as everything went according to plan and the huge crowds that attended the games show that it was a success," he said.

Laiser Hill also marked an impressive return to the games as they reclaimed the rugby sevens title with an impressive 26-5 win over Chavakali in the main cup final with skipper Clinton Kioko, who landed two tries in the final, voted the MVP.

Malava Boys finally found reason to smile as they won back the volleyball title after losing in the past two finals. Lawn tennis was dominated by Nairobi in the past, was this time won by Nyanza (boys) and Coast (girls). It was the same case in netball where Coast's Kaya Tiwi stood tall among the rest to reclaim the title after seeing off Nyakach Girls.

Attention now shifts to the East African Games set for Musanze, Rwanda next month. Qualified teams have little time as they are required to meet in Busia on August 7 before the August 10 kickoff.

Kenya will be defending its regional crown in the week-long annual championships.