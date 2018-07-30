Kenya: Hailstorms Force Refs to Call Off Tusker-Sofapaka Clash

The SportPesa Premier League encounter pitting 11-time champions Tusker against Sofapaka was halted and later postponed due to heavy rains that pounded the Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

The 3pm kick-off had been played for only 17 minutes before a heavy downpour forced centre referee Alex Ondima to halt the proceedings as both players retreated to their respective dressing rooms for cover with hailstorms pounding the venue.

After 22 minutes of heavy downpour, the referees returned to the already waterlogged pitch to assess before declaring it unplayable. The match will now be played afresh on Monday at 10am.

"The game will be played on Monday at 10am," said match commissioner David Gikonyo.

In the first 17 minutes, both sides came out looking for a early goal, with Patrick Matasi forced into a fingertip save from an inswing cross from Kevin Kimani while on the other side, Mathias Kigonya had denied Timothy Otieno.

The brewers had lined up a strong squad led by skipper Lloyd Wahome at the back with Justine Omary partnering him in defence as Collins Shivachi and Eric Ambunya provided cover from the right and left back positions respectively.

Faraj Ominde and Brian Osumba combined in the middle of the park with Otieno and David Juma in attack.

Sofapaka had Pistone Mutamba, signed from Wazito last month, combining Stephen Waruru up front as Elli Asieche and Kevin Kimani attacked from the flanks.