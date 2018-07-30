Kenya: Tusker-Sofapaka Clash Rained Off, Leopards Dim Vihiga

The much-hyped SportPesa Premier League (SPL) clash pitting 11-time champions Tusker against Sofapaka was rained off on Sunday at Ruaraka grounds after only 17 minutes.

The 3pm kick-off had been played for only 17 minutes before a heavy downpour forced centre referee Alex Ondima to halt the proceedings as both players retreated to their respective dressing rooms for cover with hailstorms pounding the venue.

After 22 minutes of heavy downpour, the referees returned to the already waterlogged pitch to assess the situation, before declaring it unplayable. The match will now be played afresh on Monday at 10am at the same venue according to KPL rules.

The officials will re-assess the ground by 7.30am on Monday but should it remain unplayable, the tie will be move to Camp Toyoyo grounds at 9am.

In Mumias, Marvin Omondi's 31st minute goal gifted AFC Leopards a vital 1-0 win over debutantes Vihiga United to move into fourth position on the log on 39 points.

Elsewhere, youthful midfielder Thobias Otieno scored two spectacular goals as visiting Sony Sugar continued their steady rise from the relegation zone with a shock 2-0 win over Mathare United at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Otieno broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with a curling shot from 20 yards after catching veteran Mathare United goalkeeper David Okello off his line.

The former Tusker custodian Okello was again at fault for the second goal after leaving his line early to allow Otieno calmly slot home his second with another brilliantly executed shot from outside the box.

"We were unlucky and the slow start to the game didn't help us either making it difficult to fight back," said a dejected Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi.

In the second tie at the same venue, Posta Rangers put behind their midweek heartbreak after their exit from the SportPesa Shield at the hands of Gor Mahia to edge out bottom-placed Wazito 3-2 in a five goal-thriller.

Cavin Odongo's 13th minute opener was cancelled out by Edwin Lavatsa's strike at the stroke of halftime before Piscus Muhindo fired Wazito into the lead in the 51st minute but a late brace from Gerson Likonoh handed Posta their seventh win of the current campaign.

Meanwhile at Afraha stadium, Nzoia Sugar returned to Bungoma with a point after holding four-time champions Ulinzi Stars to a barren draw in a dull fixture punctuated by missed scoring chances from either side.

"Snatching a single point from the fighting soldiers is better than returning home empty handed," said Nzoia assistant coach Vincent Sifuma after the game.

RESULTS

Sunday

Wazito 2-3 Posta Rangers

Mathare United 0-2 Sony Sugar

Tusker v Sofapaka (called off, replay at 10am Monday)

Ulinzi Stars 0-0 Nzoia Sugar

Vihiga United 0-1 AFC Leopards

Zoo 1-1 Kakamega Homeboyz

REPORTS BY VINCENT OPIYO, FRANCIS MUREITHI AND TITUS MAERO