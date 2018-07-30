Kenya: Gymkhana Lads Win Nairobi League Tie

Nairobi Gymkhana batsman, Veer Dave, knocked unbeaten half a century to help his team beat Ruaraka by seven wickets on Sunday in Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League Group A match at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Veer's 71 runs not out came of 89 deliveries with five boundaries and three sixes and was Gymkhana's highest runs getter.

Put in to bat first, Ruaraka set a target of 148 for the loss of nine wickets in 38.3 off their allotted 50 overs. One of Ruaraka's batsmen, Parth Chauhan (16 off 27 balls with three boundaries) retired hurt when his left hand was broken by a bouncing ball bowled by Lucas Oluoch. He had to be rushed to hospital for treatment.

Purshotan Vekaria (31 off 42 balls with a boundary) top-scored for Ruaraka. Virshavaraj Jadeja (21 off 30 balls with four boundaries), Parth Chauhan (17 off 18 balls with 18 balls with a boundary and a six) and Rajendra Mepani (13 off 29 balls) were Kanibs' batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard. Ruaraka started their innings on wrong footing when Amish trapped opening batsman, Chamdresh Hirani for a golden duck with a single run showing on the scoreboard.

Dominic Wesonga was Ruaraka's main executioner taking three wickets for 16. Raj Savala (2/14), Lucas Oluoch (2/37), Martin Okoth (1/21) and Amish Amin (1/21) were the other wicket takers.

In reply Gymkhana were home and dry, 148 with seven wickets and 18 overs in hand.

Veer shared a winning fourth wicket partnership of 112 with Wesonga, who was unbeaten on 33 off 46 balls with a boundary.

Harsh Patel (16 off 27 balls with three boundaries ) was the other Gymkhana batsman who added meaningful runs on the board.

Satyajit Gohil (3/21) was Ruaraka's sole wicket taker.