Kenya: Homeboyz Win Sepetuka Sevens

Homeboyz completed their National Sevens Series double within a week when they crushed Mwamba 25-0 for the second consecutive time to win Sepetuka Sevens on Saturday at Eldoret Sports Club.

The two teams met at Prinsloo Sevens final last weekend in Nakuru where the Deejays reigned supreme 19-12 in the Series' opening leg.

Tries from Michael Wanjala and Charles Omondi gave the champions the 10-0 lead at the break after Johnstone Olindi and Wanjala failed to add the extras

After the restart, Olindi tore through Mwamba's backline for their third try that Brian Juma missed to convert.

Mark Wandeto went over to extend Homeboyz lead to 20-0 before Stanley Isogon sealed the victory with the fifth try. Juma might have failed to convert in both occasion but that couldn't halt Homeboyz charge for their second consecutive victory.

Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga attributed their success in Eldoret to improved defence and concentration.

FULL THROTTLE

"We had many injuries but the boys played well to edge out Mwamba for the second consecutive time in the final," said Murunga adding that the victory motivates them to go full throttle and reclaim the Series title they won in 2016.

"We won't relent in our quest and teams be warned we will redouble our efforts for good results in the remaining four legs of the Series," said Murunga.

The national circuit heads to Machakos on August 18 for the Kababeri Sevens. Homeboyz made it to the final after edging out Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 12-5 while Mwamba beat Nondescripts 24-12 in the other semi.

Wanjala converted Olindi's try to put Homeboyz ahead 7-0 before Wandeto crossed over to stretch their lead to 12-0. The bankers got their consolation try through Geoffrey Okwachi after Ahmed Shaban failed with the extras.

Mwamba came from 7-0 down to silence Nondescripts. Brian Ameitsa's try gave Nondies a converted try lead but a brace of tries from Ronnie Omondi was Mwamba's reply with interest.

Daniel Taabu converted Matt Wanjala's try to stretch Mwamba's lead to 17-7.