Kenya: Lettfot Pounds Rivals in Nairobi Town Plate at Ngong

Lettfot (Kalvin Nganga), locked on to her fourth straight win by shelving the Nairobi Town Plate, asserting a powerful resonance of authority over Piece of Cake and Tainted Love.

Trained by Stewart McCann, who also rubber-stamped the Jardin Lafitte Cup with Flash Harry, it was indicative of never giving up. Imagine Flash Harry suddenly pronouncing a flair for distance, dangling regular rival, As Paragon, to second place.

The prestigious Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes for two-year-olds, went off at high-octane speed, with Silverstone sliding unabridged from favourite, Fast Five.

Customary Seasonal Awards, were handed out after racing, navigated almost entirely by Madamoiselle Patsy Sercombe, plus her entourage of Lesley Sercombe, Richard Kibet, Mrs Michael Spencer, and, Free-Wheeler - who naturally knitted a warm blanket for the George Drew Challenge Series.

More legitimate fodder on medallists, will be published later this week.

NGONG RESULTS

12.10 pm - First Race - Tawleed Maiden (1,200m)

1. Vipingo (Richard Kibet)

2. Choc Chip (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Kings Landing (Michael Micino)

Emmy Award withdrawn at the start

Distance: 3.75/8. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 3

Owned by Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

12.45 pm - Second Race - The Jardin Lafitte Cup (1,400m)

1. Flash Harry (James Muhindi) Ravishing-Flash Filly

2. As Paragon (Patrick Mungai)

3. X-Factor (Richard Kibet)

4. Manzhouli(Henry Muya)

King of Oxted withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.4/half/2.75/quarter. Time: 1:27:3/10 secs. Favourite: As Paragon. Runners: 4

Owned by Tony Abercombie-Dick, M Them-Enger, S. Dhanjal and F. Ansett. Trainer Stewart McCann

1.20 pm - Third Race - The Nairobi Town Plate (2,060m)

1. Lettfot (Kalvin Nganga) Martial Art-Lightfoot

2. Piece of Cake (Dennis Gichangi)

3. Tainted Love (Aquila Erskine - Grand-daughter of the late Francis Erskine)

4. Eternal (Peter Mithamo)

Distance: 3.4/2.4/2.4/3.4. Time: 2:36:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 7

Owned by Mary Binks and Runye Karlsen. Trainer Stewart McCaan

1.55 pm - Fourth Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim (1,600m)

1. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of My Fate-Lady Magic

2. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Galileo Star (Henry Muya)

4. Quickfire (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 2.75/3.75/0.75/8.5. Time: 1:41:00 secs. Favourite: Fast Five. Runners: 6

Owned by Captain M. Somow. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

2.30 pm - Fifth Race - Poney Du Logone Handicap (1,600m)

1. Tuff Cookie (Henry Muya)

2. Glascote Rose (James Muhindi)

3. Frisco (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.5/6/1.4/1. Time: 1:42:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - Baladi Handicap (1,800m)

1. Ione (James Muhindi)

2. Busselton (Charles Mwangi)

3. Shaman (Lesley Sercombe)

Comic Strip withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 0.75/3.75/neck/4. Time: 1:53:7/10 secs. Favourite: Shaman. Runners: 9

Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa

3.40 pm - Seventh Race - Selale Handicap (1,000m)

1. Seattle Spire (James Muhindi)

2. Macushla (Michael Micino)

3. Soho Mouse (Lesley Sercombe)

Maasai King withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.42/3.4/neck. Time: 1:00:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by M. Farah. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

4.15 pm - Eighth Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Dew Series (2,400m)

1. Clothes Horse (Richard Kibet) Dynastic Rule-Strapless

2. Pharoah's Advocate (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Tenby (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 3.5/3/0.75.Time: 2:46:4/10 secs. Favourite: Pharoah's Advocate 4-6 Runners: 3

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Next Meeting October 7 - for the City of Nairobi Cup. Super Happy Holidays