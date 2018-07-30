Kenya/Tanzania: Gor Sink Yanga to Edge Closer to Confed Cup Quarters

Gor Mahia on Sunday edged closer to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga) in a Group 'D' match of the at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This result enabled the Kenyan champions temporarily move to the top of their four-team group with eight points from four matches. Yanga are meanwhile eliminated from this tournament.

The standings in this four-team pool were however expected to change with Algeria's USM Alger facing visiting Rwandan side Rwanda Rayon Sport late on Sunday night at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida.

George Odhiambo, Jacques Tuyisenge and club captain Harun Shakava scored for the Kenyan side whilst Yanga benefitted from two Boniface Oluoch howlers to score both consolation goals.

It was however the Kenyan champions who got off the mark 38-seconds after kick-off as they went on to post their first away win in this competition.

Joash Onyango, who was making a return in this competition after sitting out the last fixture through suspension, robbed possession off Yusuf Mhilu and set up Humphrey Mieno.

The play-maker in turn delivered a teasing cross towards the surging Odhiambo in the box, and the attacker responded by calmly heading the ball into the net from five yards.

Rwandan import Tuyisenge then doubled the lead with a well taken shot from an indirect free kick from inside the area after Yanga custodian Rostand Youthe was penalised for releasing the ball and then holding it with his two hands.

The hosts would pull a goal back at that point as Peus Kasoke reacted quickest after Oluoch had spilled what seemed a harmless attempt.

The forward poked the ball into the roof off the net before Shakava restored Gor's two-goal advantage by tapping home an Odhiambo corner. But again, Oluoch spilled a free-kick at the other end, allowing Raphael Dauda to score the fifth goal of the game.

Dylan Kerr's team will next face Rayon Sport at home on August 19, before wrapping up their group fixtures with a tie away to USM Alger 10 days later.