Tanzania: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Defiling a School Minor

THE Lindi District Court in Lindi Region yesterday sentenced Selemani Moses Sotel, alias White to life imprisonment and 30 years in jail for sexual assault on a minor.

Resident Magistrate in Charge, Franco Kiswaga convicted the 25-years-old man of two counts of unnatural offence and rape, having been satisfied by the evidence tendered by prosecution witnesses.

Having been convicted of the offences, the rapist was sentenced to life imprisonment for unnatural offence and 30 years imprisonment for rape. The magistrate ruled that both punishments would run concurrently.

The magistrate ruled that the evidence tendered by five prosecution witnesses sufficiently proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person committed the offences.

According to the prosecution led by State Attorneys Abdulrahim Mohamed and Emanuel John, the 13-year-old girl (name withheld) was raped on August 8, 2017 at Jamhuri area in Lindi municipality.

Before imposing the sentences, the prosecution had asked the court to severely punish the man since he was a habitual offender, meaning it was not the first time for him to be convicted of a criminal offence.

The trial attorneys also informed the trial court that the sentence to be imposed also has to take into consideration the age of the victim.