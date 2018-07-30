Kenya: Wiper Commits to Work With Jubilee in Spirit of Handshake

Wiper Democratic Movement yesterday resolved to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing fight against corruption and achievement of the government's Big Four agenda.

The party's leader Kalonzo Musyoka made the announcement after the party's National Executive meeting where he also lauded President Kenyatta's renewed vigour in the fight against graft.

"After consultations with our greater membership and party structures and in the spirit of a united Kenya, we commit to work with President Kenyatta in his fight against corruption as well as his broad agenda of transforming this country under the Big Four agenda," Mr Musyoka said at the party's headquarters in Karen, Nairobi.

'SELFLESS DECISION'

He said that all Wiper lawmakers have been directed to support government agenda while in Parliament.

The Wiper leader explained that their decision to work with the government was informed by the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on March 9.

The move which he termed as selfless decision between the two leaders has seen the country move towards a trajectory of recovery hence the need to join hands and fight corruption.

"Our nation has always been equipped to serve the needs of all Kenyans and spur economic progress but rampant corruption has been a major hindrance. We therefore laud President Kenyatta's effort to decisively deal with corruption and set the stage for the Big Four agenda," Mr Musyoka said.

POLITICAL WOES

On the bitter exchange of words in the Nasa coalition between Ford Kenya leader and a group of ODM MPs witnessed last week, Mr Musyoka called for ceasefire saying there is no need for constant bickering.

On Wednesday, a group of ODM MPs led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi in statement told Mr Wetangula to stop dragging Mr Odinga's name into his miserable political woes.

This was after Mr Wetangula said during an interview on Citizen TV that Mr Odinga is dictator. The MPs told Mr Wetangula that he lacks political clout to be consulted on matters of national unity, economic growth, devolution and reforms.

UNNECESSARY CONFLICTS

"We have baby-seated Mr Wetangula for long and given him the title of a principal which he does not deserve. We are warning him that he should stop calling the name of Mr Odinga into his miserable political life," Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Musyoka said he has met both Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Wetangula and they have agreed to avoid unnecessary conflicts saying they are still in opposition and must be united to put the government in check.

"Mr Wetangula has said he is still in Nasa and we are also in the coalition to stay therefore we need to work together. We are still in opposition and when we see something is wrong, we will point it out as part of our oversight role," added the Wiper party leader.