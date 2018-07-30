Kenya: Tougher Doping Measures for Kenyan Athletes

Kenyan athletes will be required to do three out-of-competition doping tests within 10 months before taking part in any World Championships or Olympic Games.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council sitting in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday also endorsed some new Transfer of Allegiance rules where no transfers shall take place before the age of 20.

The IAAF Council has approved new regulations which will spell out the obligations of its member federations in the fight against doping.

Previously, the obligations under the anti-doping code were focused primarily on individuals rather than member federations.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) recommended the new regulations to the IAAF as a crucial step in protecting the integrity of the sport.

The IAAF will divide member federations into three different categories which will have different obligations based on their level of success in athletics and the risk of doping.

The current watch list of four member federations: Kenya, Ethiopia, Belarus and Ukraine are in Category A, which will include those member federations majorly at risk of doping.

"The national team athletes from these federations will have to undergo at least three out-of-competition doping tests in the ten months before a world championships or Olympic Games," said a statement from IAAF after the Council meeting chaired by IAAF president Sebastian Coe.

Category B will include the other federations who are competitive at international level while Category C will include federations with very few international-level athletes.

Category A and B federations will be required to ensure athlete drug-testing plans are submitted to the IAAF before each World Championships or Olympic Games.

Under this system, the AIU will have the responsibility for monitoring and reporting breaches, but the IAAF Council will determine any sanctions.

According to the new Transfer of Allegiance that were approved by the Council in March but put on hold, an athlete seeking transfer will have a minimum three-year waiting period before representing another member country.

The Council indicated that there will an establishment of a review panel to make determinations on the credibility of applications. "There will be provision of evidence that countries are offering full citizenship and associated rights. An athlete will only transfer once and no transfers will take place before the age of 20."

The statement said that athletes and member federations will be required to complete new paperwork and sign a declaration before their case is reviewed by the panel. "No athlete will be able to confirm they have transferred to another territory or country until the review panel has made a final decision."