Kenya: Keyatta Consoles Ex-KDF Chief Kasaon Over Wife's Death

By Joseph Openda and Joyce Mwihaki

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are attending the funeral service of the wife of former Kenya Defence Forces deputy chief Lt-Gen Joseph Kasaon, Ms Sarah Jerop.

Ms Jerop died on July 18 at the Nairobi Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

Ms Jerop worked as the as the Rift Valley Provincial home economics officer from 1998 until her retirement in 2008, when she ventured into private business.

Mr Kasaon mourned his wife as a caring and loving woman who built him a wonderful home.

"Since marrying you in 1984, you have performed exceedingly well as a wife and a mother, you instilled positive values to our children and united them as a family. We will miss you dearly, " said Mr Kasaon.

Ms Kasaon leaves behind three daughters and a son.

Among those who have attended the burial include Cabinet secretaries Simon Chelugui (Water), Rachael Omamo (Defence) and KDF chief Samson Mwathethe and other senior military officers.

