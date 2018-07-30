Kenya: Injured Wanyama a Doubt for Barcelona Pre-Season Match

Harambee Stars captain, Victor Wanyama, seems to have aggravated the injury on his left knee, again, leading to concerns that he could yet again face another long spell on the sidelines.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder will be assess Wanyama's fitness after he missed the opening game of their USA tour.

Spurs officials have also said Wanyama's absence from the team's 4-1 victory over Roma in San Diego was precautionary and staff were due to carry out further checks on Thursday.

The Kenyan midfielder was out of action for four months last season with a knee injury and has been told he has to rest amid fears it has flared up again.

In March, Nairobi News exclusively reported that the Harambee Stars captain traveled to the national team's camp in Morocco with a personal physician who was assigned to check his niggling knee injury in the friendly matches against Comoros and Central Africa Republic.

The former Southampton man also excused himself from Stars recent tour of India, indicating to journalist he needed a 'rest' after a grueling campaign.

Whether the 27-year-old will be fit to compete in the team's next match against Barcelona in Pasadena on Saturday remains to be seen.

Stars coach Sebastian Migne will also be hoping the player is available for the crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Ghana in September.