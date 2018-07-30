Kenya: City Hall to Demolish Houses Sitting on Sewer Lines

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered structures built on sewers demolished to pave way for expansion of the lines which were built during the colonial period.

Governor Sonko said that the county will carry out an audit of all the structures, but asked the owners to voluntarily pull them down before City Hall does.

"We are going to demolish the structures built on sewer lines to allow expansion," said Sonko on Friday while visiting victims of Kariobangi sewerage blockage.

The City Hall boss said Kariobangi sewer line blocked on July 24 at Kariobangi Light Industries leading to spillage.

"The bursts were caused by dumping of garbage in the trunk sewer, blocking the drainage of the waste water along the line," he said.

Mr Sonko said the drained is overloaded, warning any increase in foreign material would worsen the problem.

"The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company is currently repairing the sections punctured during the unblocking exercise. It is a serious offence to dump garbage in the sewer lines. Persons caught dumping garbage in the sewer lines shall face full force of the law," said Mr Sonko.

The governor said sewer line channels to Kariobangi sewerage treatment plant, constructed in 1958, have been closed for repairs by the county government in partnership with the national government.

"All sewage in the city has been diverted to Dandora Estate sewage treatment works in Ruai as we wait for the Kariobangi plant to be commissioned by the end of August this year," he said.