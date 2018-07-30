28 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Hall to Demolish Houses Sitting on Sewer Lines

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered structures built on sewers demolished to pave way for expansion of the lines which were built during the colonial period.

Governor Sonko said that the county will carry out an audit of all the structures, but asked the owners to voluntarily pull them down before City Hall does.

"We are going to demolish the structures built on sewer lines to allow expansion," said Sonko on Friday while visiting victims of Kariobangi sewerage blockage.

The City Hall boss said Kariobangi sewer line blocked on July 24 at Kariobangi Light Industries leading to spillage.

"The bursts were caused by dumping of garbage in the trunk sewer, blocking the drainage of the waste water along the line," he said.

Mr Sonko said the drained is overloaded, warning any increase in foreign material would worsen the problem.

"The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company is currently repairing the sections punctured during the unblocking exercise. It is a serious offence to dump garbage in the sewer lines. Persons caught dumping garbage in the sewer lines shall face full force of the law," said Mr Sonko.

The governor said sewer line channels to Kariobangi sewerage treatment plant, constructed in 1958, have been closed for repairs by the county government in partnership with the national government.

"All sewage in the city has been diverted to Dandora Estate sewage treatment works in Ruai as we wait for the Kariobangi plant to be commissioned by the end of August this year," he said.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.