Ethiopia: Good Governance Is Not Paper Tiger

Good governance is not a paper tiger. It is not a theory enshrined on the constitutions. It is a life to live. Ethiopian people know best the practical definition of dictatorial and monarchical regimes. For this reason they know what it meant by the absence of of good governance. Even after the ruling party took power, the question of good governance was not properly addressed.

As of lately, the issue of good governance is becoming a hot agenda among the public. This is specially true after the coming of the new PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed into power. Since his coming into power the citizens are showing their support to him in various ways. This includes asking him to stauchly fight bad governance. Using this as an opportunity The Ethiopian Herald had moments with some scholars to ask how far this issue will go.

Professor Samson Kasahun, is a lecturer at Civil Service University. According to him, changes are being witnessed in the administration circle. After the new prime minister took power, tasks people badly need were done at the higher level.

"This movement will let the country to have a better and bright future. The action is taken in response to public discontent on bad governance. Willingness of the people to fight all forms of maladministration has brought the change."

Samson said that such actions need to be backed by institutions for lasting change. This kind of radical changes were not seen before. However, now, the public is showing their strong commitment against bad governance in various forms and they are putting pressure on the ruling party.

The majority of the people are expressing the trust they have to the PM. This same trust has to be repeated to institutions. This will ensure good governance.

As to professor Samson, the public is developing a culture of demanding democratic and human rights. This is becoming more evident and strong after the premier took office. Freedom of speech and good-governance related issues are pressurizing the government to introspect its institutions.

Professor Samson commented that, in order to bring about the expected change within a short time the government has to build its capacity in several ways. It has to use the public support as a tool to fill its gaps in areas of good governance.

Seconding the view of Professor Samson, Ethiopia Management Institute, Civil Service and Other Institution Development Director Akena Eyob, said that a bright future is coming in the area of good governance but it needs commitment.

"The primer has done a great job in the areas of Ethi-Eritria issue, illegal emigrants and widening political terrain for opposition parties. These measures will let the country experience more democratization.Coexistence will become more strong."

There is a good beginning in areas of practicing democratization and good governance. This will make the public beneficiary from the system. If the current move keeps its pace, it will create conducive environment to the public to enjoy the fruits of democracy.It as well will speedup change.

Changes are being witnessed in various government institutions. Accountable officials ,who are accountable for societal questions,are taking posts in every government circle, he said.

The parliament has set the direction that the regular committee and executive bodies should sign agreement on their main jobs for the coming 2011 fiscal year. And the premier also announced that the management will stay on the sit if only they perform as the sated contract.

As to Akale, a system is created that will make officials responsible for their action. This system reward best performers, while making responsible those who failed to discharge duties properly.

In his exclusive interview with the Amharic Daily Addis Zemen, Bereket Hasen, lecturer of Journalism and Communication at Mekele University, said that most of the activities of the parliament were not clear to the public. However now, changes are being witnessed.Now, there is an open opportunity for the public, the media and civic societies to control the functions of the parliament.

It is already mentioned that a new and bright season is coming to Ethiopia in the areas of good governance. The nation is in a political transformation. This change is expected to bring new hope to the mass. But, it needs the commitment of both the government and the public. Without harmonious relation of the two no fruitful result can be achieved