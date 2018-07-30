Kenya: Moi University Students 'Ashamed' of Studying Under Tents

A group of Moi University students, who have earned the nickname "IDPs" (internally displaced people) for studying under tents, have accused the school of ignoring their welfare.

The more than 1,000 students studying for degree and diploma courses in hospitality management, tourism management, and tours and travel -- who were in the Kips Plaza Campus that the university closed before moving to the Annex Campus -- say they have become a laughing stock for learning under tents instead of proper lecture halls.

"Imagine we are now being referred to as IDPs because we have been studying under tents and not proper lecture halls like the rest of our colleagues," said a tours and travel student who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from the management.

The students studied for a whole semester under the tents.

When reached for a comment on Friday, Moi University's public relations officer Alfred Wandera did not give a response, saying he was attending a "serious" meeting.

"Kindly let us talk later on this matter. I am attending a long meeting," said Mr Wandera in a short message to the Nation.

The "IDP" group was moved from the university's Kips Plaza campus in Eldoret town because the university was cutting on rent costs.

Agriculture and natural resources students were moved to the Kitale campus while the business school was taken to the Eldoret West campus from the main campus.

The then acting vice chancellor Laban Ayiro was keen to consolidate university resources and boost quality of education at the institution.