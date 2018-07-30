28 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Moi University Students 'Ashamed' of Studying Under Tents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Lubanga

A group of Moi University students, who have earned the nickname "IDPs" (internally displaced people) for studying under tents, have accused the school of ignoring their welfare.

The more than 1,000 students studying for degree and diploma courses in hospitality management, tourism management, and tours and travel -- who were in the Kips Plaza Campus that the university closed before moving to the Annex Campus -- say they have become a laughing stock for learning under tents instead of proper lecture halls.

"Imagine we are now being referred to as IDPs because we have been studying under tents and not proper lecture halls like the rest of our colleagues," said a tours and travel student who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from the management.

The students studied for a whole semester under the tents.

When reached for a comment on Friday, Moi University's public relations officer Alfred Wandera did not give a response, saying he was attending a "serious" meeting.

"Kindly let us talk later on this matter. I am attending a long meeting," said Mr Wandera in a short message to the Nation.

The "IDP" group was moved from the university's Kips Plaza campus in Eldoret town because the university was cutting on rent costs.

Agriculture and natural resources students were moved to the Kitale campus while the business school was taken to the Eldoret West campus from the main campus.

The then acting vice chancellor Laban Ayiro was keen to consolidate university resources and boost quality of education at the institution.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.